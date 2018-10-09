N.C. Mom Killed, Toddler Critically Injured in Head-On Crash with Allegedly Drunk College Student

A family in North Carolina is mourning the loss of a mother and praying for her son after a drunk college student allegedly collided with the pair’s car Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

Robin Blankenship was running a quick errand with her two-year-old son, Jaxon, Saturday morning when her car was hit head-on by another vehicle, according to WWAY and the Jackson Daily News. She died on the scene but her son survived and was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The second vehicle was allegedly driven by 20-year-old Travis Luckinbill, an East Carolina University student who now faces 15 charges include felony death by motor vehicle, DWI and drug possession, the outlets report.

“Robin was beautiful inside and out she was intelligent and such a hard worker,” friend Ashley Philpott wrote on a GoFundMe page started to help the family.

“She was compassionate, loved her job and what she did working with Veterans,” Philpott continued. “She was a dedicated and loving wife and an amazing mother, Jaxon was her life.”

Jaxon suffered multiple injuries as a result of the collision including large lacerations across his head and nasal fractures, according to Philpott.

“The doctors are optimistic about the outcomes for Jaxon but it will take time to allow his brain to heal to see if there was any permanent damage,” Philpott wrote. “My heart is broken for her husband Ryan, he’s devastated but hasn’t left Jaxon’s side.”

Charges Luckinbill also faces include felony death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, open container of malt beverage, possession of fraudulent ID card, possession of ecstasy, Adderall, Xanax, and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, WITN reports.

Luckinbill was taken into custody after being released from New Hanover Regional Medical Center Monday. He is currently behind bars on a $100,000 bond, WITN reports. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

“Life without [Robin] seems impossible for us all,” Philpott wrote. “But some how we will get through this and live everyday in her memory with her in our hearts.”