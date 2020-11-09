Emerson Figueiredo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Nathalia DaPaixao

N.H. Mom Was Killed by Husband in Front of 2 Kids After He Told Daughter She 'Doesn't Need to Live'

A New Hampshire man has admitted to stabbing his wife to death in 2019 in front of their young son and 12-year-old daughter, who tried unsuccessfully to stop the attack.

Emerson Figueiredo, 43, appeared in Merrimack Superior Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, 35-year-old Nathalia DaPaixao.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a statement from the state's attorney general's office, Figueiredo faces 45 years to life in prison when he's sentenced on Jan. 12.

The Concord Monitor was present for Friday's proceedings, and reports that — just prior to the stabbing — Figueiredo spoke to his 12-year-old daughter.

The state argued that while speaking with the girl, the killer referenced DaPaixao, saying that "a person like that doesn't need to live."

The murder happened on July 28, 2019, in Concord.

That morning, Figueiredo and DaPaixao argued, investigators learned.

"The two children would testify that their parents had argued frequently in the past," Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin told the judge. "And recently there had been a lot of arguments about money. The defendant was stressed over money, and the victim wanted more financial freedom."

The arguing continued throughout the day, prosecutors said. At one point, the couple removed their wedding rings and eventually DaPaixao mentioned the possibility of divorce.

"The defendant was very angry at that point. The children said they had never seen him so angry, and said something to the effect of, 'You're not going to ruin my life,'" Strezlin said, according to the Monitor.

Figueiredo started beating DaPaixao with one of her own shoes. He then grabbed a kitchen knife and started stabbing her.

Image zoom Emerson Figueiredo | Credit: Facebook

The couple's daughter tried stopping the attack, and intervened long enough for her mother to run from their apartment. However, investigators learned Figueiredo grabbed a second knife and pursued DaPaixao, catching up to her outside.

Prosecutors said he started stabbing his wife again and also stomped on her as she lay on the pavement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Several neighbors witnessed the attack.

Police and EMTs raced to the scene, and transported DaPaixao to a local hospital, where she eventually died.