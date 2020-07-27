Mom, 2 Infant Sons Found Dead in Car Submerged in Ga. Pond

Police are investigating how the mother and her infant twins ended up in the water

ShaQuia Philpot and her sons, Cassius and Caysen Williams

Authorities in Georgia are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 25-year-old mother and her 10-month-old twin sons, whose bodies were pulled from a submerged car Friday evening.

According to local media outlets, ShaQuia Philpot and her baby boys, Cassius and Caysen Williams, were pronounced dead Friday night, after her car was discovered beneath the surface of Mayor's Pond in Augusta.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Augusta Chronicle reports a fisherman noticed the car in the water and called 911.

WJBF reports the Richmond County Coroner's Office have launched an investigation into how the car ended up in the pond.

The three bodies will be autopsied this week.

According to WFXG, firefighters and EMS workers helped pull the car out of the water.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At this point, police can not say for sure if the vehicle wound up in the water accidentally.