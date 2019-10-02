Mom in Cult Sentenced to Life for Killing 2 Daughters By Locking Them in Car Without Food, Water

Image zoom Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8 San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

A Colorado mother has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her daughters after she and other members of a doomsday cult banished them to a car without food or water.

On Tuesday, Nashika Bramble was sentenced to life in prison without parole, multiple outlets including the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and local NBC affiliate 9News report.

Bramble was convicted in July of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with her children’s deaths.

Image zoom Nashika Bramble, left and Ika Eden, another member of the group San Miguel Sheriff's Office

In July 2017, her children — 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall— were found mummified in a car on a marijuana farm near Norwood, a town of about 500 in southwestern Colorado, west of the Telluride ski resort, where the cult had settled, CBS Local and the Associated Press report.

The leader of the “apocalyptic” religious group, Madani Ceus of Haiti, deemed the children impure because they “were possessed by unclean spirits” from a past life, according to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

Ceus ordered them to be held in a car without food or water for days as they waited for the apocalypse to come before the 2017 solar eclipse, The Telluride Planet reports.

Ceus believed the girls’ “impure” spirits would hinder the group from being transported to another dimension via a “light body” in the supposed days of darkness after the apocalypse, San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said.

Ceus had declared that Makayla was a danger to the group and was a “harlot” in a previous life, Masters said.

The girls, whose bodies were found in a deep state of decomposition, died of dehydration, heat and starvation, authorities said.

They had been dead for several weeks before they were found, authorities have said.

Other members of the cult were also charged in the girls’ deaths.

Ceus has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse, 9News reports. Her trial is scheduled to begin in January.

Image zoom Frederick Blair, left, and Madani Ceus San Miguel Sheriff's Office

The farm’s owner, Frederick “Alec” Blair, invited the group to use his land after meeting them at a gas station in Grand Junction, court records show, The Grand Junction Sentinel reports. He began living with them in tents and cars on the sprawling farm.

Blair pleaded guilty in May 2018 to one count of being an accessory to a crime, 9News reports. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Another cult member, Ashford Archer, was convicted in March of two counts of fatal child abuse and one count of being an accessory to a crime. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Member Ika Eden of Jamaica was found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

“They were the most sweetest, genuine loving girls, always hugging me, always just giving me affection,” one former member of the group told the Daily Sentinel of Hannah and Makayla. “Those girls did not deserve it.”

Bramble’s attorney did not immediately return calls for comment.