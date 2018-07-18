Mom Holds Dying 10-Year-Old Girl Shot on Way to Ice Cream Truck: ‘Please Don’t Let My Baby Die’

On Monday evening, Makiyah Wilson left the courtyard of the Clay Terrace Apartments in Washington D.C., heading to an ice cream truck for a summertime treat.

But the 10-year-old never got her ice cream. As she headed towards the truck, a black Infiniti drove up. Four masked men emerged from the vehicle and began shooting seemingly indiscriminately, sending onlookers scrambling to safety. Police say at least 60 shots were fired, according to multiple reports.

One of the bullets hit Makiyah in the chest. As she lay on the ground, her mother held her daughter and screamed “Please don’t let my baby die,” the Washington Post reports.

Makiyah was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Three other victims — Makiyah’s 18-year-old sister and three other men — were wounded but are expected to survive.

Police are searching for the shooters, and have not yet determined a motive.

On Wednesday morning, police found the black Infiniti they believe is connected to the killing abandoned in Prince George’s County.

UPDATE: We have located the vehicle in PG County but still need your help in identifying/locating suspects responsible for the shooting death of 10 yr old Makiyah. Provide tips through our tip line at 202.727.9099 or text 50411 https://t.co/yeNr8qpqcf — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2018

D.C. Metropolitan Police have offered a $25,000 reward for information on the shooting.

While authorities try to figure out who shot the girl, her family is left mourning the 4th grader who was known for her smile, her love of sports and her intelligence.

“Makiyah, she was special,” her grandmother, Pandora Wilson told NBC Washington. “She loved football; she loved all kinds of sports. It’s so hard to put it in words because it don’t feel real, you know? It’s so senseless.”

Her mother, Donnetta Wilson, cried as she told the Washington Post about her daughter. “She was an amazing little girl, an outstanding, bright 10-year-old,” she said. “I just miss my daughter. She wanted to conquer the world.”