N.Y. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Walking Down Street with Her Mother — and Her Kids' Dad Is Charged

A New York City woman is dead after her ex-boyfriend and father of her children allegedly shot her multiple times, PEOPLE confirms.

Sade Sanchez, 24, was walking down a street in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn with her mother and a friend at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night when she was shot, according to local station ABC-7.

According to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE, Gabriel Rivera, 26, Sanchez’s ex-boyfriend, approached her and allegedly began firing a gun.

Sanchez was shot multiple times in the torso, the statement says. ABC-7 reports bullets hit her neck, shoulder, chest and stomach. Her friend ran to a nearby police precinct for help, according to the station.

Sanchez was taken by emergency responders to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to the police statement.

Gabriel Rivera

Rivera turned himself in Monday morning, according to PIX11. He has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The couple had recently broken up, ABC-7 reports.

“That’s like my little sister, you know,” family friend Joseph Ayala told the station. “This is just a bad situation. It shouldn’t have happened at all. It shouldn’t have happened this way.”

Family of Sanchez told ABC-7 that Rivera allegedly been stalking Sanchez, who’d taken out an order of protection against him.

It is unclear whether Rivera has entered a plea or retained an attorney.