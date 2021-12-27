Justin Marshall was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in front of their son

Mom Was Fatally Shot Christmas Night in Home with Son, 9 Others, and Boyfriend Is Suspect

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Christmas night, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m., Hagerstown Police responded to a call for a woman who'd been shot at her Maryland home, according to a post on the police department's official Facebook page.

Tristen Shifflet, 37, had been shot in the neck and transported to Meritus Medical Center where she died from her wounds, police stated.

Police allege Justin Kyle Marshall, 34, shot her during a dispute at her home with about 10 people in attendance, including the couple's son, The Herald-Mail reports.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the Berkeley County Sheriff's Department reported they arrested Marshall in West Virginia.

When he was arrested for murder, police stated he had an active arrest warrant through Pennsylvania State Police for assault in a separate incident involving Shifflet.

"The couple shared a young child together," police stated. "Washington County Child Protective Services took custody of the boy and made further arrangements for his housing."

Marshall had been out of jail for about two years after being convicted of second-degree murder for a 2004 homicide in a Hagerstown.

Marshall and another man were sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Nov. 3, 2004, beating death of 46-year-old Curtis Eugene Hill Sr., according to the Herald-Mail.

In 2005, Marshall pleaded guilty and received a reduced sentence, the site reported. He was granted parole after serving half his sentence.

Marshall is currently being held without bail at Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg, W.Va., according to online records. It was unclear whether he had entered a plea or obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.