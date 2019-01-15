Mom Is Fatally Shot Along with Her Sister and 7-Month-Old Daughter — and Boyfriend Is Suspect

A longtime North Carolina lawman characterized the brutal triple homicide of two young sisters and a 7-month-old baby girl as “an unspeakable, monstrous act” on Monday and told reporters the horrific crime has already left a lasting impact on some of his officers.

“I have seen a lot of things in my time,” said Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats, speaking to reporters, “but this was tough.”

On Friday, police were called to a home in Lillington, North Carolina, and found the bodies of sisters Jocelyn Perkins, 22, and Jasmine Perkins, 20. Also discovered dead inside the house was Kareena Perkins, Jocelyn’s 7-month-old daughter.

A 3-year-old girl was recovered from the home unharmed, according to Coats, who said authorities were informed that one of the sisters may have been pregnant, but they are awaiting autopsy results before confirming that detail.

Kareem Daquan Taylor Harnett County Detention Center

Kareem Taylor, 24, was detained Saturday on three counts of murder after police tracked him to Cameron, North Carolina. The arrest followed an hours-long standoff with Taylor.

Police allege Taylor, who was out on bail following his arrest on unrelated charges, was dating Jocelyn, and that he lived with the sisters in their home.

All three victims sustained multiple injuries, according to police.

It was unclear Tuesday if Taylor has entered pleas to the charges, and information about his lawyer was unavailable.

PEOPLE was unable to reach any of the victims’ relatives for comment.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family cover the costs of three funerals.