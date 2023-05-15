Mom Driving Daughter to Pick up Prom Dress Is Fatally Shot in Car as Innocent Bystander in Crossfire

An innocent woman was fatally shot and three others were injured after a car-to-car shooting in Dallas Saturday.

Ana Moreno, 39, a bystander of the shooting, was struck while driving her daughter to get her hair done and pick up her high school prom dress, family members told NBC 5.

"All [the daughter] heard was gunshots and she said my mom made a signal like she couldn't breathe, and then she leaned on [the daughter's] shoulder and that's when they crashed, and that's when [the daughter] said she called the ambulance," Moreno's other daughter, Michelle Rodriguez, said, NBC5 reported.

Police said the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of N. Masters Drive in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

"Further investigation determined two vehicles were shooting at one another while driving eastbound on Bruton Road," according to a Dallas police press release. "As a result, a bullet entered Moreno's vehicle and hit her causing her death."

Three male victims were also shot and remain in critical condition.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She would always… like anything you would want in a mom, that was her," Rodriguez told WFAA. "It wasn't her time; it wasn't supposed to be her. And it's over something stupid. How do you do that to someone innocent?"

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.