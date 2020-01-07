Mom Who Dreamed of Running Hot Dog Stand Is Stabbed and Left to Die in Front of Okla. Hospital

Image zoom Roshauna Ray Facebook

A 40-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend, a mother of three who was left to die in the bushes in front of a hospital, say authorities.

On Sunday night, Clyde Marquette Fields was arrested after the Jan. 4 death of his girlfriend, Roshauna Deshae Ray, 40, the Guthrie News Leader reports.

No formal charges have been filed against Fields, the outlet reports.

He has not yet been to court and has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Guthrie Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Authorities learned of Ray’s alleged murder on Saturday at 7:21 p.m., when the Guthrie Police Department received a 911 call about an unconscious woman in front of Mercy Hospital, the Stillwater News Press reports.

Officers found the woman in the bushes outside of the main entrance, suffering from multiple stab wounds, the Stillwater News Press reports.

She was rushed into the emergency room where medical personnel tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.

Image zoom Clyde Fields, 40, of Oklahoma Del City Police Department

After investigating, authorities arrested Fields in Del City, local station KFOR reports.

Ray obtained an emergency protective order against Fields in November, court records show, the Stillwater News Press reports.

She filed a petition for a protective order after getting into an argument on Nov. 15 that allegedly turned violent, court records show, the Stillwater News Press reports.

When Fields was allegedly yelling at her, she said she covered his mouth with her hand to make him stop, the court records say.

He allegedly pulled her hair, swinging her by her braids, Ray states in the court records.

When she fled on foot, he allegedly followed her in his car, the court records state.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“He tried to force me back in his car,” she wrote in the document, Stillwater News Press reports. “I told him to have his stuff out my place in 30 minutes. When I came back he was gone. He came back, I had a knife in the door so he couldn’t get in and he kicked the backdoor in to gain entry. After entering, he punched me in the face, kicked me and hit me with a baseball bat.”

Ray’s family and friends are devastated.

“She was just so happy all the time. Even on her worst day, she was happy,” Ray’s friend, Hope Thomas, said, KFOR reports.

Ray dreamed of one day opening a hot dog stand where she could sell homemade food, said Thomas.

“She had a vision,” Thomas said. “All she wanted to do was get, she wanted to be an entrepreneur, she wanted to get this hot dog stand running.”