Mom Who Tearfully Demanded 'Justice' for Father of Her Children Now Charged With Murdering Him

A young Georgia woman who had stern words in July for her high school sweetheart’s supposed killer was arrested Wednesday, along with two others, for allegedly conspiring to murder him, say police.

George Vela, 24, of Cobb County, was gunned down on July 22, shortly after returning home from taking his longtime girlfriend, Yainerys Gil, 23, and their two young children, to see The Lion King movie, say police.

In an on-camera interview with local CBS affiliate WSB-TV shortly after, a tearful Gil spoke directly to the killer saying, “I hope you know the damage you’ve caused. We’ll find you. We’re going to serve justice for George. For his kids.”

3 weeks ago, this woman cried in front of our camera. Cops were searching for the people who killed her boyfriend- her children’s father. She told me, “I hope you know the damage you’ve caused. And we’ll find you.” Today- Yaya Gil and two men are charged with murder. Live at 5 pic.twitter.com/VXmezv3F9h — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 14, 2019

In a shocking twist on Wednesday, Gil and two other suspects, Christopher Gutierrez, 19, and Zackary Franks, 19, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

An arrest warrant obtained by WSB-TV alleges that Gil “did conspire with the co-defendants to have the victim killed.”

Gil allegedly told the two teens information about Vela’s whereabouts throughout the day and night before he was killed, the arrest warrant says.

George Vela, 24, of Georgia

Now Vela’s family has stern words for Gil and the two teens.

“I really do hope you understand what you’ve done to our family and your children,” Robert Smith told WSB-TV. “When you sit there every day in jail, that you think about this, what you’ve lost, what you’ve cost your family and our family.”

“They have a special place for them in hell,” Smith told the outlet. “God will the only one to judge them after everything from here.”

Police are still investigating the motive of the murder and are trying to determine who filed the shots in the incident Gil initially described as a burglary gone wrong.

On July 22, at 12:44 a.m., officers rushed to the couple’s home in Cobb County, where Vela, 24, had been shot and died of multiple gunshot wounds, Cobb County Police say in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Gil told local news outlets how she saw her boyfriend gunned down right before her eyes – barely escaping the bullets herself.

After returning home from seeing the movie, she told WSB-TV that Vela noticed that designer clothing and accessories he sold online were missing and that he thought he’d been burglarized.

That’s when Vela went outside to talk to the occupants of a suspicious-looking car on their street to see if they had stolen the items – and shots rang out, she said.

“I hear somebody say, ‘Get out of the car,’” Gil told WSB-TV in July. “He’s ducking down like something is wrong. At this point, I’m just trying to get to him.

“From my peripheral vision, I see the car leaving. And then it’s just shot after shot after shot,” she said.

“And he just falls,” Gil said, breaking down into sobs. “So I just held him, and I already knew.”

In the ensuing weeks, police launched an investigation that led them to Gil, Gutierrez and Franks.

They are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. They have not yet entered pleas.

It is unclear if they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.