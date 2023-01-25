A suspect has been arrested in the cold case killings of a mother and daughter who were strangled to death inside their Harlem, New York City, apartment in 1994.

Sarah Roberts, 57, and Sharon Roberts, who was in her mid-twenties, were found strangled to death in their West 125th Street home on Feb. 20, 1994, multiple outlets report.

A home care attendant hired to assist Sharon — who had developmental disabilities — reportedly found both women deceased upon entering the apartment. The front door was unlocked with no sign of forced entry.

A nearby resident, Larry Atkinson, 64, was arrested Monday after recently reexamined DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the murder scene.

Larry Atkinson. Pix 11 News

A police source told the New York Post this DNA evidence allegedly included cigarette butts and nail clippings.

Atkinson was dating the home care aide at the time of the killings, PIX 11 reports.

The New York Post reports Atkinson is still living with the home attendant, Celeste Cornelius, whom he was dating at the time. "I know he didn't do it," Cornelius told The Post.

The motive for the women's slayings is still unknown.

Atkinson, who currently resides about 13 blocks from the 1994 crime scene, is charged with two counts of murder. It's unclear if he has submitted a plea or hired a lawyer to comment on his behalf.