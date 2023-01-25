Mom and Daughter Were Strangled Inside Apartment in 1994, DNA Allegedly Links Home Attendant's Boyfriend

On Monday, Larry Atkinson, 64, was charged in connection with the 1994 slayings

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 25, 2023 12:46 PM
Sharon Roberts
Sharon Roberts. Photo: Pix 11 News

A suspect has been arrested in the cold case killings of a mother and daughter who were strangled to death inside their Harlem, New York City, apartment in 1994.

Sarah Roberts, 57, and Sharon Roberts, who was in her mid-twenties, were found strangled to death in their West 125th Street home on Feb. 20, 1994, multiple outlets report.

A home care attendant hired to assist Sharon — who had developmental disabilities — reportedly found both women deceased upon entering the apartment. The front door was unlocked with no sign of forced entry.

A nearby resident, Larry Atkinson, 64, was arrested Monday after recently reexamined DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the murder scene.

Larry Atkinson
Larry Atkinson. Pix 11 News

A police source told the New York Post this DNA evidence allegedly included cigarette butts and nail clippings.

Atkinson was dating the home care aide at the time of the killings, PIX 11 reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The New York Post reports Atkinson is still living with the home attendant, Celeste Cornelius, whom he was dating at the time. "I know he didn't do it," Cornelius told The Post.

The motive for the women's slayings is still unknown.

Atkinson, who currently resides about 13 blocks from the 1994 crime scene, is charged with two counts of murder. It's unclear if he has submitted a plea or hired a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Related Articles
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Inside the Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Legal Experts Weigh in on Idaho Murders
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Disposable Glove, Red-Stained Items and Possible Hair Strands Found in Idaho Suspect's Home: Warrant
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Interviewed For Job with Local Police Before Slayings
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
New '20/20' Episode Examines Shocking Murders of 4 University of Idaho Students
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Death Penalty if Convicted of Idaho Murders? Legal Expert Weighs In
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
University of Idaho Suspect Returns to Court, Waives His Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing
Ethan Chapin, 20 Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, a city in Skagit County north of Seattle.
Mother of Idaho Victim Remembers 'Carefree' and 'Happy' Son as His Siblings Return to University
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case
Carlo Secondino Murdered
Woman Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Her Father to Death and Trying to Kill Sister in Fake Home Invasion 
Jennifer Brinkman
Teen Was Killed with Ax After Meeting Man on Phone Chat Line in 1998. Now a Suspect Has Been Arrested
betty rolf, Gene C. Meyer
DNA Taken from Truck's Door Handle in Washington Leads to Arrest 34 Years After Wisconsin Mom's Killing
Image
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Is Optimistic DNA Advances Will Catch Daughter's Killer, Slams Boulder Police
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham
'Torso Killer' Pleads Guilty to Killing N.Y. Dance Instructor, Confesses to 4 More Murders
Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi
Husband of Missing Pa. Mom Allegedly Strangled and Dismembered Her, Searched 'How to Get Away with Murder'
Francisca Perea-Dominguez, Salvador Hernandez-Morales
DNA on Toothbrush Helps Colorado Police Crack 2006 Cold Case 
This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced
4 Women Were Strangled to Death in Mo. in 1990. Now, an Alleged Serial Killer Has Confessed, Police Say