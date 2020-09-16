Tina Geiger, 47, and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed to death in separate rooms of their apartment

Mom and Daughter, Both with Developmental Disabilities, Were Killed in 2013 — and 2 Are Charged

Law enforcement arrested a second man in connection with a 2013 cold case involving a mother and daughter who were found dead inside their Michigan apartment, according to multiple reports.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is expected to be charged with two counts of murder and arraigned today, according to WXYZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On July 30, 2013, Clinton Township Police discovered Tina Geiger, 47, and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina stabbed to death in separate rooms of their apartment, according to the Macomb Daily.

The pair had not been heard from for a few days and an employee at their apartment complex found them dead after checking on them, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The mother and daughter had developmental disabilities and often met with a social worker, but the social worker grew concerned when the Geigers couldn't be reached, the Macomb Daily reported.

At the time, Clinton Township Police Capt. Richard Maierle told the newspaper there was no sign of forced entry.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Tony Johnson Macomb County Sheriff's Office

Last month, police arrested and charged 40-year-old Tony Johnson with two counts of homicide open murder, the Macomb Daily reported.

The paper reported that police did not reveal a motive for the killings, and would not discuss the relationship between Johnson and the Geigers.

Johnson is expected to have a mental evaluation before attending a competency hearing on Nov. 30, the paper reported.