The bodies of Tracy O'Carroll, 49, and her husband Timothy O'Carroll, 52, were found in their home on Tuesday

Mom Who Combatted Texting While Driving After Daughter's Death Is Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

Police in South Carolina say a woman was fatally shot by her husband earlier this week before he turned the gun on himself.

The bodies of Tracy O'Carroll, 49, and her husband Timothy O'Carroll, 52, were found in their home off Highway 33, east of Chocowinity, on Tuesday after a family member asked police for a welfare check, WCTI12 reports. They were dead from gunshot wounds.

WNCT, citing the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, reports there had been a previous domestic incident the night before, though details of that incident have not been released. After an investigation, which included interviews with family members, authorities determined Timothy was the killer.

On Tracy's LinkedIn page, she identifies herself as a "Distracted Driving Advocate," stating she lost her 18-year-old "to a text while she was behind the wheel."

WNCT reports Tracy's daughter, Sarah Edwards, was killed while texting while driving in 2011, when she was 18.

"She traveled to high schools and they had her daughter's car on display so all the teenagers could see the results from texting and driving," her friend, Regina Bland, told WNCT. "She just hoped that if she just saved one life, that's what her whole goal was."

Bland added, "The only thing that gives me a little bit of peace is because I know she's with Sarah."

Karen Torres, another friend, told WITN that "Tracy suffered a lot during her relationship with Timothy. She was such a kind soul, this was devastating."