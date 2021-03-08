The couple's 1-year-old daughter was found safe after the murders

Father Kills His Wife and 2 Children in Murder-Suicide Days After She Posted Online About Abuse

A Missouri mother and two of her children were killed by her estranged husband days after a series of troubling Facebook posts.

On Thursday night, Roseann McCulley and her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks were fatally shot by her estranged husband, Bobby McCulley III, according to St. Louis County, WJHL and the Associated Press report.

Their bodies were found by officers who had responded to reports of a shooting. During their investigation, police learned the couple had a 1-year-old daughter, who was missing from the scene.

An AMBER Alert and called off hours later when the baby was dropped off at a relative's home early Friday morning.

As the manhunt for Bobby McCulley continued, the 35-year-old fatally shot himself. Police believe he killed himself as they were closing in on him.

Speaking to KMOV, one friend called Roseann McCulley a "very sweet girl" and revealed that the 34-year-old had recently started sharing troubling posts online.

According to Stephanie St. John, two weeks before her death, Roseann McCulley posted on her Facebook about being hospitalized, writing her husband "was able to stomp my chest and abdomen, so the bruising and swelling is really bad there."

After one post detailing the alleged abuse, Bobby McCulley wrote on Roseann's Facebook page, "Everyone enjoying the show! More to come."

Days later, Roseann McCulley would be dead.

Investigators believe Bobby McCulley held his family hostage in their own home for hours before killing them and taking the baby.