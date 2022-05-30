Alyssa Jimmie, 22, allegedly left her two boys — an infant and a toddler — in a bathtub with the water running while she went into the home's garage to get her nails done

Florida Mom Charged with Death of 7-Month-Old Boy Left in Bathtub While She Had Her Nails Done

A Miami mom faces charges of aggravated manslaughter after authorities allege her infant drowned in an unattended bathtub while she got her nails done.

In the arrest warrant, police allege that 22-year-old Alyssa Jimmie left the victim — 7-month-old boy Prince Mejia — and his 3-year-old brother in a bathtub with the water running while she went into the home's garage to get her nails done at an "at-home manicure station" on May 20, according to the Miami Herald.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jimmie allegedly told police when she left for the garage about 62 feet away, a plug was not inserted into the tub drain.

However, when she returned to check on her kids about five to 10 minutes later, Jimmie allegedly told authorities the drain was plugged with a small towel, the tub was filled with water and the infant was floating face down while the toddler played alongside him. The 3-year-old knew how to plug the drain with a face towel, she reportedly told investigators.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Jimmie ran to a neighbor's house to call 911 and baby Prince — who doctors said was without a heartbeat for 45 minutes — was rushed to a local hospital where hospital staff were able to resuscitate him, according to the outlet.

Three days later, doctors pronounced Prince dead.

According to WPLG-TV, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner determined the baby's cause of death to be an accidental drowning.

During Jimmie's court hearing on Thursday where she was represented by defense attorney Pat Dray, per the Herald, a judge released her on a $10,000 bond.

"This is just a horrible accident and the family and Alyssa haven't had a chance to grieve at all," Dray said. "She is devastated about the loss of her child."

Jimmie's father, Cesar Jimmie, was also in court, where he spoke in support of his daughter's release.