Tonika Miller allegedly shot and killed Dashawn Roscoe during an argument after they had sex at an Indianapolis playground while their two kids were left at home, police say

Mom Charged with Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect After Allegedly Leaving Kids for a Tryst that Turned Deadly

Criminal charges have been filed in Indiana against a 32-year-old woman accused of killing the father of her two children during a fight outside their Indianapolis apartment.

PEOPLE confirms through online court records that Tonika Miller is charged with reckless homicide and two counts of child neglect in connection with the killing of 41-year-old Dashawn Roscoe on May 27.

Miller was arrested Friday and is being held on $200,000 bond.

Information on her attorney was unavailable. Miller will likely be asked to enter pleas during an initial court appearance set for Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, which was obtained by WISH-TV, Roscoe was shot in the head during an argument between the couple.

The station reports that, after putting their two children to bed around 10:30 p.m. on May 26, the couple met at a playground of a nearby apartment complex, where they had sex.

Miller, according to the complaint, told police she brought her handgun with her for protection, since the two of them would be out late at night.

After having sex, Miller and Roscoe had an argument, and she left the park without him, per the complaint.

Detectives recovered surveillance footage from the couple's apartment complex, which reportedly shows Miller returned to their home briefly before heading back to the playground.

Realizing Roscoe was no longer there, she returned home. The video shows the two arguing in front of the leasing office of their building, according to the WISH-TV report.

Later in the footage, Roscoe is seen trying to enter a vehicle. Things escalate, and Roscoe can be seen allegedly shoving Miller, per the complaint as reported by WISH-TV.

Police say that the video shows her holding the gun when she allegedly fired at Roscoe, who immediately dropped to the ground.