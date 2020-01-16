Mom Charged with Murder for Allegedly Going Outside for Cigarette and 'Me Time' With Kids in Tub

Image zoom Aiden Leonardo

Murder charges were filed late last week in Tennessee against a 32-year-old mother-of-two who was already facing aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment charges stemming from the death of her 11-month-old son.

Online court records accessed by PEOPLE state Lindsee Leonardo of Knoxville was charged Friday with first-degree murder for her role in the death of her infant son, Aiden Leonardo.

Aiden died after being left in the bathtub after his mom allegedly stepped away to have a cigarette and listen to music on her phone, say authorities.

On Jan. 8 at about 8 p.m., Leonardo called 911 after she found Aiden floating face-up in her home’s bathtub.

She allegedly told investigators she had left the 11-month-old and her 23-month-old child in the bathtub alone in 4 to 6 inches of water while she stepped outside “to smoke a cigarette and have some ‘me time.'”

She also allegedly listened to two songs on her phone before returning to the bathroom and finding Aiden unresponsive.

Leonardo allegedly told police the older child turned on the water, which filled the entire tub.

Aiden regained a heartbeat as medics worked on him in the ambulance to the hospital.

The child died the next night at a nearby hospital.

Leonardo is being held on $350,000 bond. She’s yet to enter pleas to the charges against her.

It was unclear Thursday who her lawyer is.