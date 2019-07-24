La. Mom Charged With Murder After Allegedly Bringing Dead Daughter to E.R., Lying About Car Crash

Image zoom

A Louisiana mother is charged with murder after allegedly bringing her daughter to a local hospital and lying about what had happened to her.

On July 17, Jasmine Anderson brought her daughter, 5-year-old Audrey Lynn Chelette, to a local emergency room, allegedly claiming she had been injured in a car crash, Alexandria police announced in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Hospital staff called police when they realized the girl was already dead.

Anderson told police her daughter had injured her neck in the accident, but Audrey’s injuries were reportedly not consistent with a crash.

Investigators spent hours attempting to find the scene of the alleged crash, but couldn’t find it.

The following day, investigators were able to locate the scene, but “evidence indicated it was not a vehicle crash as described by Anderson,” according to the news release. An autopsy conducted that day confirmed that Audrey died from an injury to her neck.

On July 23, Anderson was charged with second degree murder for her daughter’s death. Details of Audrey’s death and the location of the incident have not been released.

Jasmine Anderson

This is not the first person in Anderson’s family to pass away.

In 2016, Audrey’s father, Christopher Dawayne Chelette, died at 20 years old, according to his obituary. Investigators determined Chelette had hanged himself, his mother, Kendra Foster, told NBC News.

In April, Anderson’s son, Christopher Dawayne Chelette Jr., died at 4 years old, according to his obituary. Foster told NBC News the boy died after getting a bottle cap stuck in his throat.

“[Anderson] was with them in their dying moments— all three of them— and none of them lived,” Foster said.

Calls to the Alexandria Police Department were not returned Wednesday.

“Naturally, we are taking another look at our files from these deaths,” Alexandria Police Department Cpl. Wade Bourgeois said, NBC News reports. “However, it would be premature to say we are reopening the cases.”

It is unclear whether Anderson has an attorney to comment on her behalf.