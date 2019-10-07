Mom Saw Plans for School Shooting in Her Son's Journal, Then Called Police

Image zoom Nicole CBS

A 17-year-old boy in Washington state was arrested after his mom found journal entries allegedly containing his plans to commit a mass shooting at his high school.

The boy was arrested on Sept. 17 after his mom called police, KNDO reported at the time.

On Monday, the mom publicly spoke out.

“I know a lot of people that go to College Place High School. Their lives would have been forever changed,” the mother, identified only by her first name, Nicole, told CBS. “It’s devastating. I know I did all I can do and that I made the right choice.”

Nicole said she confronted her son, who allegedly said it was a creative writing exercise and “just a story.”

But Nicole, concerned, called police, telling CBS she still loves her son: “It wasn’t easy.”

“She’s very courageous,” College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said. “It’s clearly very emotional for her. She loves her son.”

Despite being hailed a hero by local authorities, Nicole said she still feels “like I’ve done something wrong.”

As for the boy’s reasoning, Tomaras said, “He’s plotting to attack and kill people. That’s beyond creative writing. That’s beyond normal.”

Nicole knows that for now, her son is safer behind bars than at home.

“I’m worried about his mental health and he needs help,” she said, adding, “Truth hurts sometimes.”