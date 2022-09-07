N.C. Mom Saw Son's Photo on TV Identifying Him as Murder Suspect. Then She Drove Him to Police Station

In August, Charles Michael Haywood's mother brought him to the hospital when he allegedly came home with a bad cut on his hand.

The next day, she brought her 22-year-old son to the police station after seeing him on the news as a murder suspect in connection with the death of Margaret Bracey, 42, at a hemp store in Surf City, N.C., search warrants show, a Pender County Court Clerk confirms to PEOPLE.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, Haywood walked into Exotic Hemp Company with a bandana around his neck and a backpack on and can be seen studying a pamphlet in surveillance photos, according to the Surf City Police Department.

Haywood was allegedly armed with a "lethal cutting instrument," according to an incident report, WWAY reports.

Authorities have not said whether that weapon was used or how Bracey died, according to the incident report.

Haywood is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, according to a statement from the Surf City Police Department.

The District Attorney is seeking the death penalty in this case, WECT reports.

Haywood is from Holly Springs but had been staying in the Surf City area, about two-and-a-half hours away, for the past few months, according to the Surf City Police Department.

Michael Haywood. Surf City Police Department

According to the search warrants, after the alleged attack, Haywood allegedly took off his sweatpants and bandana and left them in the store.

He allegedly put cash and merchandise into his backpack before fleeing, the search warrants state.

According to the search warrants, Haywood's mother said Haywood came home that night with the cut on his hand, so she took him to the hospital.

The next day, she saw her son on the news in connection to the stabbing and brought her son to the Surf City Police Department, according to the search warrants.

He remains held at the Pender County Detention Center without bond, online jail records show.

He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 14.

It is unclear whether Haywood has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.