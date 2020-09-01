Court documents indicate the Arizona Department of Child Safety had previously removed Tianna Jones' daughter for neglect

Az. Woman Arrested After Daughter, 3, Climbs into Hot Car and Dies While Mom's Allegedly Asleep

Police in Phoenix have detained the 23-year-old mother of a 3-year-old girl, who died Sunday after being found unconscious inside a hot car.

Online records confirm Tianna Jones was arrested on suspicion of child abuse stemming from the death of her daughter, Delilah.

Citing court documents, the Arizona Republic reports that Jones called 911 on Sunday, and told investigators she could not find her toddler daughter or her car keys.

According to KOLD-TV and KGUN-TV, responding officers immediately began searching the area around her apartment complex, and soon found an unresponsive Delilah inside Jones' vehicle.

Delilah was rushed to the nearest hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives reviewed the apartment complex's surveillance footage, finding that Delilah walked out of the building by herself and found her way into the car. She was in the vehicle for more than four hours before Jones exited the building, looking for her.

All three local reports indicate police now allege Jones fell asleep during the day, following a late night of partying and drug use.

Jones allegedly told police this was not the first time Delilah managed to exit the apartment on her own, citing a faulty door latch.

Court documents indicate the Arizona Department of Child Safety had previously removed the child for neglect, but the specific allegations from that case were not detailed.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

PEOPLE tried but was unable to contact Jones for comment.