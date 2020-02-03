Mom Arrested After Bedridden 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Texas Home During Welfare Check

Lauren Kay Dean Bay City, Texas Police Department

Police in Texas are investigating the death of a bedridden 7-year-old girl whose mother has since been arrested.

On Friday afternoon, Bay City police responded to the request of a welfare check. During the check, officers discovered the body of a 7-year-old girl, according to a police news release.

The girl was bedridden due to medical conditions. Her mother, 26-year-old Lauren Kay Dean, was arrested for second degree felony charges of abandon, endangerment of a child — imminent danger, bodily injury.

The little girl’s two other siblings, aged 5 months and 3 months, who were also living in the home, were subsequently removed by authorities.

Dean was booked into Matagorda County Jail. It is unclear whether she has an attorney to comment on her behalf as of Monday.

Police are still investigating the girl’s death and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Detective Stephen Lunsford or Detective Reyna Perez at 979-245-8500.