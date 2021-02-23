Pennsylvania Mom Arrested After Allegedly Fatally Shooting Her 2 Children

Krisinda Bright's 22-year-old daughter Jasmine Cannady and 16-year-old son Jeffrey "JJ" Bright were found dead inside the family's home

A 48-year-old woman in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of her children.

On Monday, the Ambridge Police Department received a call around 1:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 900 block of Maplewood Avenue, according to interim police Chief John DeLuca.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Krisinda Bright was taken into police custody after officers found her 22-year-old daughter Jasmine Cannady and 16-year-old son Jeffrey "JJ" Bright dead inside the family's home.

"It was a gruesome scene," DeLuca told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

In a criminal complaint, law enforcement officials said Bright told 911 dispatchers that she had shot her children and left the gun unloaded on the dining room table, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

When police showed up on scene, Bright was waiting for them on the front porch with dried blood on her hands, arms and clothing, the complaint said.

Bright later told investigators that she shot Jasmine before turning the gun on Jeffrey, who begged, "Please don't shoot, I'm gonna call the police," according to the complaint.

When the gun didn't fire, Bright told police that she "fixed" the trigger before shooting the teenager in the face, the complaint said.

Jeffrey survived the shot, according to the complaint, so Bright told police that she fired the gun again "because she didn't want [him] to suffer," The Tribune-Review reported.

Bright has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She is currently held at Beaver County Jail without bail.

It is unclear if Bright has obtained legal representation who can speak on her behalf.

A hearing has been set for March 2.

According to the Beaver Coutian, Jeffrey was a student in the Ambridge Area School District.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Both he and Jasmine were involved in PRISM, a local youth organization that supports those in the LGBTQ community, WPXI reported.

"Our hearts are so heavy and we are hurting," the organization said in a statement on Facebook in the wake of the tragedy. "JJ was a beautiful person with the biggest and brightest smile. We will miss your laugh. We will miss your jokes. You will never be forgotten. Fly high, JJ."

In a separate post, the group called Jasmine a "sweet, shy, and artistic soul."