Mom and Her 4-Month-Old Are Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Baby’s Dad in Argument Over Custody

Image zoom Heather Cook and Bentley Facebook

A Tennessee man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a mother and her four-month-old son.

Enoch Turner, 25, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated child abuse and neglect and tampering with/fabricating evidence in the deaths of 32-year-old Heather Cook and her four-month-old son Bentley. Turner was the father of the child, according to a police affidavit.

Cook and Bentley were found dead Friday morning in their upstairs bedroom at their Southeast Shelby County home.

Both had been fatally stabbed, and the residence was “partially burned” in a fire that appeared “intentionally set,” the affidavit states.

Image zoom Enoch Turner Shelby County Sheriff's Department

According to the affidavit, Cook’s sister found the woman and baby inside the house, which was filled with smoke. She told police that Turner and Cook had recently been fighting over custody of the infant.

Turner allegedly admitted his car was parked near Cook’s home and that he went into the house, but claimed he found Cook and her son dead.

“[Turner] changed his story several times but admitted to entering the victim’s residence through the back window in the early morning hours of Sept. 13,” the affidavit claims. “[Turner] stated he found [Cook and Bentley] deceased in the upstairs bedroom.”

He told police he fled the scene and didn’t call 911.

It is unclear if Turner has retained an attorney. A hearing is scheduled for September 18.