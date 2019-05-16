Mom and Daughter Allegedly Murdered Pregnant Woman Whose Baby Was Taken From Womb

Image zoom Facebook

On Thursday afternoon, three people were charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19 (who also went by the last name Ochoa-Uriostegui). The 9-months-pregnant Chicago student went missing on April 23 and her body was discovered this week, with her baby cut out of her womb.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who announced the charges at a press conference, Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree Figueroa, 24, have been charged in Ochoa-Lopez’ murder.

Both women have been charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder, as well as one felony Count of Aggravated Battery of a Child Under 13, according to a Chicago Police release obtained by PEOPLE.

Desiree’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, 40, is also charged with one felony count of concealment of a homicide.

Supt. Johnson said Desiree admitted to helping her mother strangle the pregnant teen with a coaxial cable. Both the alleged murder weapon (the cable) and Ochoa-Lopez’s body were found in a garbage can on Figueroa’s property, he stated at the news conference.

A police spokesperson also said authorities are still searching the Figueroas’ home and have uncovered “remnants of blood” on carpets, in hallways and on the bathroom floor.

The Figueroas allegedly lured the pregnant teen to their home in late April under the guise of giving her free baby clothes. Supt. Johnson said Clarisa Figueroa and the victim knew each other and that Ochoa-Lopez had been to the house before to pick up baby items.

Johnson also noted that the Chicago PD is looking into whether the mother and daughter have ever lured anyone else to the home in the past.

Ochoa-Lopez went missing on April 23 after being seen leaving Latino Youth Alternative High School. Her family reported her missing when she didn’t show up to pick up her 3-year-old son from daycare. Hours after she disappeared, a police spokesperson said, “Clarisa calls 911 and is standing on the street with a newborn baby — so by then they had already killed our missing.”

Figueroa allegedly called 911 to falsely report that she had just given birth, claiming the baby was not breathing.

Ochoa-Lopez’ infant is in “grave” condition, a police spokeswoman told PEOPLE. The family has stated that the baby is on life support and has no brain function. Ochoa-Lopez’ family reportedly named the baby Yavani Yadiel Lopez.