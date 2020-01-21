Mom and 3 Kids Are Killed in Home — and Boy ‘Believed’ to Be Family Member Is Taken Into Custody

A Utah mother and her three children are dead after they were allegedly shot and killed by a boy authorities believe is part of their family.

On Friday evening, Grantsville police officers responded to reports of deceased persons inside a home. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of 52-year-old Consuelo Haynie and her children Alexis, 15, Matthew, 14, and 12-year-old Maylan, Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields said at a press conference Monday. They had been shot.

Colin Haynie, 50, and another boy, were already on their way to the hospital when officers arrived at the home, Fields said.

At the hospital, the boy was taken into custody on four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and multiple felony counts of discharging a firearm.

“It is believed that he is a part of that same family, though without releasing his formal identification, there is no formal relationship,” Fields told reporters Monday.

His identity will not be released until charges have been filed. It is unclear who the firearm belonged to.

Colin Haynie and the boy had been driven to the hospital by an acquaintance, Fields said. He has since been released from the hospital.

The boy, who was not injured in the shooting, was taken into custody peacefully but reportedly did not cooperate with investigators. He is now being held at a juvenile detention center.

“The biggest question for everyone here is why,” Fields said.

The quadruple homicide is the first homicide in Grantsville in 20 years.

In response to the shooting, the community has come together with fundraisers and a candlelight vigil.

“My heart goes out to that poor young man who was in such a dark place,” family friend Diane Passey said at the vigil, ABC reports. “Some people have said he was lonely and needed a friend and to be loved. This may be an experience for all of us to learn from and to just be a little kinder.”