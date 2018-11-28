Mom Allegedly Tried to Starve Infant by Giving Him Laxative, Searched 'How to Make a Baby Really Sick'

Police allege a 25-year-old Minnesota mother tried to starve her infant son using a common laxative, accusing her of searching the internet for ways she could harm the child without raising suspicion.

PEOPLE confirms that Lewiston woman Megan Lee Kafer was formally charged last week with felony child endangerment, following her initial arrest in late July by St. Paul police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According a criminal complaint obtained by the St. Paul Pioneer Press, staffers at Children’s Hospital reached out to St. Paul authorities when, after more than two weeks of treatment, Kafer’s emaciated, malnourished 9-month-old son showed no signs of improvement.

The complaint states that hospital personnel started to suspect the mother was intentionally harming the infant when their efforts to help him gain weight proved “inexplicably ineffective.”

Fox News reports the child was first admitted on July 11. The boy was placed in a hospital room containing surveillance cameras on July 26, and not long after, the cameras allegedly captured the young mother injecting something into the child’s feeding tube using a syringe, according to the complaint.

This prompted police to search Kafer’s phone, which according to the complaint turned up a disturbing internet search history for all of the following: “MiraLax overdose,” “Can a doctor tell if you overdose on MiraLax,” “How to make a baby really sick,” “Mom gets 20 years to life for poisoning son with salt,” “Salt child death,” and “How to make a baby vomit.”

MiraLax is an over-the-counter laxative powder users take with water.

Police also searched Kafer’s purse and found two packets of MiraLax, which Kafer allegedly said she only used for herself.

According to the complaint, Kafer told police she injected untainted water into the feeding tube in an effort to help him gain weight. But lab testing revealed the syringe contained the laxative.

The complaint alleges that according to a medical report, the baby’s “poor weight gain” while inside the hospital was likely due to his mother “denying him nutrition through a combination of disconnecting/diverting his feeds and administering water.”

The complaint states “there was every reason to believe” the infant’s prolonged weight issues were caused by “inflicted starvation.”

The child has since undergone several treatments and surgical procedures, and is recovering, the Pioneer Press reports.

Kafer’s parental rights have also been terminated.

Kafer is scheduled to appear in court next month and faces a single count of felony child endangerment that could result in substantial harm or death.

She is out on bond, but PEOPLE was unable to reach her or her attorney for comment. She has not entered a plea to the charge she faces.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Monday, Twin Cities Pioneer Press spoke to Kafer’s husband, Jacob, who came to his wife’s defense.

“We are trying to get the family back together in a way that is safe and healthy for everyone,” he said, adding that Kafer is in counseling and taking medications.

“Everything is moving in the right direction,” he said.

Jacob Kafer told the paper he does not think his wife suffers from Munchausen by proxy, in which a caretaker induces illness or injury in a child for attention and sympathy. But he acknowledges something is amiss.

“I am not saying there wasn’t an issue, there definitely was … I just don’t think it’s [Munchausen by proxy],” Jacob Kafer said. “My wife was definitely not in a proper mental state, but to the extreme that they make it out to be and have laid out in the complaint, its not quite like that.”

He told the paper the couple plans to fight the charge.