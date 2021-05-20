Heather Reynolds is accused of killing her son, Axel, in 2018

Mom Allegedly Suffocated Son Because He Was Thwarting Affair, Now She's Accused of Murder-for-Hire Plot

A jailed New Jersey woman, awaiting trial on accusations she smothered her 17-month-old son back in 2018, is facing new charges this week after investigators allege they discovered a murder-for-hire plot she hatched.

A statement from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office does not detail the specific plot, or identify the person Heather Reynolds, 43, allegedly wanted killed.

The statement alleges that Reynolds allegedly plotted the hit with her 44-year-old boyfriend, Jeffrey Callahan.

Callahan was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

On Thursday, Reynolds learned that she, too, now faces the same charge.

Neither defendant has entered pleas to the new charge they face.

Reynolds has been in the Camden County Jail since her 2019 arrest on charges of murder, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of methamphetamine and hindering apprehension, all in connection with the May 10, 2018, death of her son, Axel Reynolds.

She pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Investigators allege that Reynolds suffocated the child by holding a cleaning wipe over his nose and mouth.

Prosecutors allege she ran from her Gloucester Township home, carrying Axel in her arms and screaming to neighbors for help.

Police arrived at the scene, and Axel was pronounced dead soon after.

A year after the boy's death, medical examiners determined he died from asphyxia, and Reynolds was arrested on June 13, 2019.

Authorities have alleged that Reynolds killed Axel because he was an impediment to the ongoing extramarital relationship she was having with her boyfriend, NJ.com reports.

"During the investigation into Axel's death, detectives uncovered evidence that Reynolds and Callahan were allegedly conspiring to have another individual killed," reads the statement on the new charges.

"The two were charged following an investigation into the reported plot," the statement adds.