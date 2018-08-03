Mom Allegedly Killed in Sleep by Sons Who 'Were Tired of Her Parenting Style and Demands on Them'

Two Nevada teens allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing and bludgeoning their mother because they “were tired of her parenting style and demands on them,” police said.

Sgt. Adam Tippetts of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a videotaped statement that Michael Wilson and Dakota Saldivar, both 17, are the suspects in the death of their mother, Dawn Liebig, 46. Both are being charged as adults.

Tippetts said deputies responded Monday to a missing persons call from the teens, who allegedly claimed their mother had “simply disappeared and they had not heard from her.”

Next, the teens allegedly claimed their mom was suicidal and asked them to assist her suicide by stabbing her to death, Tippetts said.

But suspicious officers went through the teens’ phones and allegedly discovered a text from one saying, “my mom passed away,” according to a declaration of arrest obtained by local news station FOX5.

Tippetts alleged the pair “finally confessed that a few hours prior to the murder, they had a fight with Liebig and were tired of her parenting style and demands on them.”

According to Tippetts, the teens said they waited until their mom fell asleep and then allegedly stabbed and bludgeoned her over a 30-minute period.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The declaration of arrest alleges that Wilson stabbed Liebig in the neck and Saldivar struck her 20 times in the head with a hammer, FOX5 reports.

One of the teens allegedly took detectives to a shallow grave in the desert where they discovered Liebig’s body and the murder weapons, Tippetts said.

Wilson and Saldivar were charged with open murder, conspiracy to commit murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Both were taken to an adult detention facility where they were denied bail at their first appearance in front of a judge.

Attempts to reach their attorneys were unsuccessful. They will have a formal arraignment on Aug. 9, an official confirms to PEOPLE.