First-grader James Hutchinson, 6, was killed after he was dragged by his mother's minivan

Mom Allegedly Killed Boy She Didn't Want, and Dad Says 'All She Had to Do Was Give Him to Me'

Chilling new details have emerged in the case of the Ohio mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son and throwing his body in the icy Ohio River last week.

The alleged crime came to light on Sunday, when Gosney reported her son James Robert Hutchinson missing, the Middletown Division of Police said in a statement.

Authorities stopped searching for the boy after the two told investigators during questioning that the boy was killed in Preble County a few days before he was reported missing, Middletown Police said in a statement.

A recently released incident report from the PCSO says Gosney told police she was under pressure to "get rid of" her kids – Hutchinson and his two siblings, ages 9 and 7, the Journal-News reports.

One of her other children was in foster care, WKRC reports.

Doing what her boyfriend had allegedly told her to do, Gosney drove the three children to Rush Run Park in the middle of the night on Saturday with the alleged aim of abandoning them there, Middletown Police said in its statement.

"Brittany admitted she planned to get the kids out of the vehicle and leave them behind as Hamilton had been pressuring her to get rid of the kids," Preble County Capt. Andrew Blevins said in the incident report, the Journal-News reports.

According to the PCSO incident report, Gosney told police she chose that desolate spot because she and her boyfriend had taken the children fishing there, the Journal-News reports.

As Gosney started to drive away, the terrified little boy grabbed onto the door handle of the 2005 Dodge Caravan.

"Brittany slammed the gas trying to leave the kids and drug (sic) Hutchinson, possibly running him over," the PCSO incident report says, The Daily Beast reports.

Court documents obtained by WLWT state that when Gosney allegedly drove off, she was "dragging him for a distance at a high rate of speed."

When she returned 30 to 40 minutes later, she found him in the middle of the road with a head injury, the court documents state.

When she found the boy lying in the road, she told authorities she thought he was dead, according to the documents.

"Brittany then loaded the 2 live children and Hutchinson back into the vehicle and returned to her and Hamilton's residence." the PCSO incident report says, The Daily Beast reports.

Back at home, Gosney and Hamilton hid the boy's body under a window in a spare room, the incident report says, the Journal-News reports.

At about 3 a.m. on Sunday, they drove from Middletown to Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and threw the boy's body in the Ohio River, say police, the Journal-News reports.

Gosney was arrested Sunday and is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Hamilton was also arrested Sunday and is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

They have not yet entered pleas.

Gosney is being held in the Middletown City Jail on $1 million bond, while Hamilton is being held at the jail on a $105,000 bond.

It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Gosney's two other children have been removed from the residence.

In the meantime, Middletown police will be working with trained searchers to try to recover James's body.

Searchers have been unable to search the river because water levels have been so high, making it treacherous, Middletown Police Chief David Birk said.

As police continue to investigate, hundreds are mourning the loss of the Rosa Parks Elementary School first-grader, leaving toys and balloons on the front lawn of the boy's home.

The child's father is devastated by the loss of the boy he adored. "He was really funny," Lewis Hutchinson told WKRC. "He just brought joy to everybody … he was a great kid. He was my world."

He also said the boy didn't have to die.