Mom Allegedly Jumps From 11th Story With 1-Year-Old Son, While Other Boy, 2, Is Found Dead in Tub

Two young Chicago children were killed on Thursday, allegedly by a woman police believe is their mother, who allegedly stabbed her father before leaping out an 11th floor window with her 1-year-old son, a Chicago police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

A boy believed to be the woman’s 2-year-old son was found dead in a bathtub, say police.

The release states police responded to a call of “a person down” outside a high-rise building in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find “a female in her 30s and an infant on the ground,” according to the release.

Building security directed police to an 11th floor apartment, and when officers entered the apartment, they discovered the father “with lacerations to his face and body along with a male infant unresponsive in a bath tub.”

According to the release, “The male victim states that his daughter began stabbing him and then jumped from the 11th floor with her 1-year-old son.”

Both the boy in the tub and the boy found outside were rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The mother and her father were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The case is being handled as an attempted murder-suicide.

Police have not filed formal charges against the woman yet.

A motive is unknown as officers have yet to interview either the woman or man since they both arrived at the hospital.

None of the four people involved in Thursday’s fatal incident have been identified.

While police are certain the boy she allegedly jumped with is her son, the woman’s relationship to the second child is still unclear. Investigators believe both boys are her children.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.