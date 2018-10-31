An Arizona mother allegedly searched how long it would take for a baby to drown before drowning her 4-week-old son in the bathtub.

Jenna Folwell, 19, was booked into Maricopa County Jail last Thursday morning, PEOPLE confirms. She has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. A police report released earlier this week alleges Folwell made more than 100 incriminating Google searches on her phone, including “ways to die instantly” and “missing babies cases.”

She also Googled “how long it takes babies to drown,” and “reasons parents kill their babies,” according to the police report.

The cause of death of 4-week old Rainer Canku-Folwell is drowning and the coroner has classified the death as a homicide.

Police allege that when they first confronted Folwell, she said that Rainer’s death was an accident. According to the police report, she initially said she had taken a bath with him, and that she had fainted in the bathtub. Folwell then claimed that when she came to, Rainer was face down and not breathing.

But as authorities investigated the case, they say they found inconsistencies in the young woman’s story.

Faced with increased police scrutiny, Folwell changed her story, allegedly admitting she had drowned her son so she wouldn’t have to hear him cry. She also allegedly said she “felt bad” after she held him under water for about a minute and tried to resuscitate him using CPR. When that was unsuccessful, she allegedly said she “panicked” and placed him in the duffel bag.

Detective Seth Tyler with the Chandler Police Department told Fox 10 Phoenix that after her son died, Folwell allegedly hid his body in a black duffel bag, stashed the bag in her apartment, went to the park and called 911, claiming that a stranger had kidnapped the child.

Jenna Folwell Chandler Police Department

Rainer’s father, Eric Canku, is left mourning the loss of his son.

“She took away the best thing in my life. There’s nothing that can ever replace him, and this is the last thing I have of his memories,” Canku told AZFamily.com while holding one of the baby’s onsies. “I just don’t know what kind of person would do that to an innocent child.”

Canku made similar statements in court during Folwell’s first appearance. “She took away my life with Rainer the moment she took his life,” he said during the hearing. “I want her to have a life without parole. She can live every day knowing what she did to the poor innocent child.”

A GoFundMe has been established to cover funeral expenses for Rainer.

PEOPLE confirms that Folwell was booked last Thursday afternoon and is being held on $1,000,000 cash bond. She has not bonded out. She will return to court on November 5.

Folwell has yet entered a plea. Court records do not list an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.