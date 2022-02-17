Cheryl Ann Asiq, 38, is facing three counts of aggravated child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Mom Accused of Providing 14-Year-Old Boy with Meth on Multiple Occasions to Help Him Relax

A Florida woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly providing a 14-year-old boy with methamphetamine, police said.

Cheryl Ann Asiq, 38, is facing three counts of aggravated child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Asiq gave the boy methamphetamine on three different occasions between Feb. 10 and 12.

"Per the victim, [Asiq] provided the methamphetamine, she held the foil paper that contained the drugs, and she heated the foil with a lighter to cook the drug as the victim used a plastic straw to inhale the vapors from the foil," the affidavit states.

A family member of the teen allegedly called 911 on Feb. 12 after she spoke with him on the phone and "realized the victim was hallucinating," the affidavit states.

Police said after the 911 call, the family member talked to Asiq, who allegedly claimed she gave the boy a Xanax pill.

According to the affidavit, first responders went to the boy's home on Feb. 12 and "one of the responders reported to law enforcement that [Asiq] was at the scene, and she asked if she was going to jail."

The teen was taken to the hospital. Asiq allegedly called the victim, who reported to police that Asiq asked him "to lie to anyone who asked about her involvement with providing the drugs," the affidavit states.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Asiq allegedly admitted to police she gave the boy the stimulant drug on three occasions.

"[Asiq] said she thought the drugs would help the victim relax, but it had an adverse effect," the affidavit states.