Mom Accused of Leaving Infant in Car For Hours Is Charged With Reckless Murder

Image zoom Elizabeth Case Limestone County Jail

Authorities in Alabama have charged a 36-year-old mother with reckless murder for allegedly leaving her infant son in a hot car for hours, causing his death.

Elizabeth Case was arrested Saturday in Athens, Alabama, reports the News Courier.

Case allegedly left her home Friday evening to go “dumpster diving,” bringing her 13-month-old son with her, according to AL.com.

She allegedly told investigators she left the child in the car while she was rummaging through dumpsters, and when she returned home shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday morning, failed to remove the boy from the vehicle, reports WVTM.

Police allege Case told them she went to bed, sleeping until nearly 2 p.m., the News Courier reports.

Case was roused from sleep from her mother, the reports indicate. Case realized the boy was still in the car, and went to get him.

She told police she placed the child in the shower while her mother called 911.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The infant was pronounced dead upon arriving at a nearby hospital.

Case is being held without bail.

It was unclear if she had entered a plea to the charge against her.

PEOPLE was unable to ascertain if she has a lawyer.