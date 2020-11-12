Nevada Mom Accused of Killing 2 Young Daughters, Telling Their Dad Organs Were Worth a Lot of Money

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of Open Murder

A Las Vegas woman is accused of two counts of murder after police say she drowned her two young children -- and told the father that the babies’ organs would be “worth a lot of money.”

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of Open Murder. She is being held without bond and will be appointed a public defender. She has not yet entered a plea.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Fox 5, the children's father, Jaykwon Singleton, called 911 on Friday afternoon after discovering the children's bodies.

Singleton said he arrived home and wanted to check on his children, but Sharp-Jefferson "shushed" him, saying the children were asleep. He told police he eventually checked on the children and realized they were cold and not breathing.

"[Sharp-Jefferson] kept shushing him and at one point, made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money," the arrest report alleges.

On the 911 call, a distraught Singleton can be heard asking Sharp-Jefferson, "What did you do?"

After a brief silence, he tells the 911 dispatcher, "she drowned them."

When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found the children stacked on top of each other on a baby swing in the couple's living room.

Police also allege that she later claimed she had no children and she lived in the apartment alone. Then her story changed again, and she allegedly said she discovered the dead children in her living room, but took a shower instead of calling 911. "I like showers," she allegedly said, according to the police report.

Singleton told police he had been in a relationship with Sharp-Jefferson since 2018. He said that the relationship fell apart a few weeks ago, when Sharp-Jefferson accused him of cheating on her "with his spirit wife." Singleton went to visit his grandmother the night before the children were found dead, but says nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

In an interview with Fox 5, Singleton says Sharp-Jefferson seemed to be losing her grip on reality.

"She was going through a spiritual and soul type of thing," he told the station, "where she thought she wasn’t in this reality, she was in the spiritual and soul reality."

Despite it all, Singleton says he forgives her.

"I forgive her," he told the station. "I love her. If I walk around with hate/anger, I'm not going to be able to get through this situation. I have to act like they're still here because the only way I can carry on their legacy is to stay positive."