Brittany Gosney allegedly killed her son, James Hutchinson, while trying to abandon him and his siblings in a desolate park because her boyfriend wanted her to get rid of them, say authorities

Mom Accused of Killing Son, 6, and Throwing Body in River Is Ruled Competent to Stand Trial

An Ohio mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son and throwing his body into the Ohio River has been deemed competent to stand trial.

On March 8, Brittany Gosney, 29, of Middletown, was arrested and charged in connection with the Feb. 26 death of her son, first-grader James Hutchinson, according to online court records.

James Hamilton James Hamilton | Credit: Middletown Division of Police

On the night of Feb. 26, Gosney allegedly drove the children to Rush Run Park, ordered them to get out of the minivan, and then drove away, authorities said, according to the documents.

She'd allegedly "hog-tied" and gagged the three children for several hours on either Feb. 25 or Feb 26 before bringing them to the park, prosecutors said in court documents obtained by WCPO.

On Feb. 26, as she allegedly sped off into the night, James grabbed onto the door handle, the documents state.

Gosney ended up "dragging him for a distance at a high rate of speed," the documents allege.

When she returned to the park about a half hour later, she found the boy in the middle of the road and thought he was dead.

She put him and the two other children in the minivan and brought them home. She put James in an upstairs bedroom, the documents allege.

The next day, she told police she drove to the Ohio River where she and Hamilton allegedly dumped his body in the water, according to the documents.

Gosney is charged with a slew of offenses including murder, abuse of a corpse and endangering children-abuse.

Hamilton is charged with several crimes including kidnapping, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

They both initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

On March 22, Gosney's attorney filed a motion for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in Butler County Common Pleas Court, according to online court records.

That same day, the court ordered Gosney to undergo a psychological examination "to have her tested and evaluated for her competency and sanity at the time of the commission of the offense," Judge Noah Powers said at the time, Fox19 reports.

During a hearing on Monday, she was found competent to stand trial, according to online records.

Gosney remains held at the Butler County Jail on $2 million bond, online jail records show.

Hamilton remains held in the jail on $750,000 bond, online jail records show.

They are both scheduled to return to court on May 24.