Miss. Mom Accused in Connection with 2-Month-Old Son's Death Weeks After Previous Neglect Charge

Darla Luke was charged with felony child neglect after her son's body was found in a hotel room. She was previously charged weeks ago with misdemeanor child neglect

A Mississippi woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect after her infant son was found dead at a hotel.

According to Action News 5, police in Clinton, Miss., were called on Tuesday morning to the EconoLodge hotel after receiving multiple 911 calls that a woman was screaming inside a room.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When they arrived, police found the lifeless body of a two-month-old boy.

PEOPLE confirms that Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.

According to Central Louisiana Now, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the infant may have died from asphyxiation due to a co-sleeping situation. The State Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Luke, 34, has eight other children. They have been placed in the care of a grandmother, a city official tells WAPT-TV.

It's not the first time that Luke has been investigated. PEOPLE confirms that she was charged with misdemeanor child neglect on June 7.

According to Amanda Jones, a spokesperson for the city of Clinton, the charge was related to the family's living conditions. While the children were taken away for a short time, they were returned to her before June 21, when the infant's body was found.

Luke remains in jail on $25,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea, and online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.