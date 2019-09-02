Mom, 19, Found Shot to Death in Oregon Apartment as Family Looks for Answers: 'So Much Potential'

Image zoom Logan Nettleton GoFundMe

Logan Nettleton had big plans.

The 19-year-old Portland, Oregon, mother of a four-year-old son had recently moved out of her parents’ home and was starting her second year at Portland State University, where she was studying criminal justice.

“She was very socially aware,” family friend Vaune Albanese tells PEOPLE. “She really zeroed in on justice, particularly for marginalized people. She wanted to be involved in the policy side for system change.”

But her life came to a tragic end Friday when she was fatally shot in the upstairs Portland apartment she shared with her boyfriend, Deon.

“There was so much potential,” Albanese says. “She had a plan for her life and was making it happen, and that potential was absolutely gone in a moment.”

The former Madison High School student was “a beautiful person inside and out,” she adds.

Deon suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the incident and is expected to survive, says Albanese.

Nettleton’s son King, who was born with disabilities as a result of being born prematurely, was in the apartment during the shooting, but was unharmed.

What exactly happened that fateful night is unclear.

Police are not commenting about possible suspects and say the investigation is still active.

“It is still an active investigation by our Homicide Detectives,” Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen tells PEOPLE.

Police were called to Nettleton’s Southeast Portland apartment on Friday just after 3 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Nettleton dead at the scene.

Albanese says the family has received little information about what happened.

“We don’t know anything else besides the fact there were multiple gunshots,” says Albanese. “I don’t know what the motivation was.”

Her family and friends hope to find answers soon.

“We know that someone knows something and will come forward and do the right thing,” she says.

Albanese says Nettleton’s murder is the second person in her close circle to die by gun violence.

“My own brother was killed in a mass shooting,” she says. “Our gun laws have to change. Our treatment of people with mental illness has to change. We elect officials to keep us safe and they are not doing their job, and it keeps going on and on.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the young woman’s funeral and memorial expenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police’s non-emergency phone number at (503) 823-3333.