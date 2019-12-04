Mom, 19, and 1-Year-Old Son Are Missing as Family Receives 'Strange Texts' from her Phone

Image zoom Mylinna Linder with son Montana Rashad Linder Santa Ana Police Department

Police in California are searching for a 19-year-old mother and her 1-year-old son after family received “strange texts” from her phone.

Mylinna Linder and 1-year-old son Montana Linder are “critically missing,” the Santa Ana Police Department announced Tuesday. The pair were last seen at Jerome Park‬ on Nov. 26 at around 3 p.m. They are believed to be with Linder’s boyfriend, known as “Vincent,” possibly in San Bernardino.

Linder is described as 5 foot 4, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Her son is described as having black curly hair and brown eyes.

“Vincent” is believed to be driving a champagne-colored late ’90s 4-door Toyota Camry, according to police.

Linder’s mother told local station KTLA she last saw her daughter and grandson when she dropped them off at the park. The following day, she reportedly received text messages from her daughter’s phone that seemed strange and sounded like they were written by someone else.

Her daughter texted saying she was fine and with her boyfriend, and that they were staying at a friends place, Lyana Linder told KTLA.

In another text, Linder’s boyfriend — an aspiring rapper who goes by the stage name “Lil Sneek” — said the 19-year-old had vanished Tuesday after she went to get gas when their car broke down on a San Bernadino highway.

He also said the child was not with his mother at that time, KTLA reports.

Police have reported Linder and her son “critically missing” because of Montana’s age.

Anyone with information regarding Linder, her son or her boyfriend’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Garcia at ‪714-245-8408‬ or ‪agarcia3@santa-ana.org‬.