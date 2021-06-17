Molly Bish’s family is hoping they will learn who killed the 16-year-old athlete and honor roll student in 2000

Who Killed Teen Lifeguard Molly Bish? 21 Years After She Was Lured Away, Killer Is Possibly ID'd

Heather Bish didn't know what to expect when she waited for Massachusetts State Police detectives to visit her home on June 2 regarding the decades-old murder case of her younger sister, Molly Bish.

The detectives told her they were coming to her home to bring back items they'd taken when they first began investigating the June 27, 2000, disappearance of the 16-year-old whose remains were found several miles away three years later.

They also wanted to show her a picture, but didn't say anything about what the picture showed.

When the detectives arrived, they handed Heather a box of her younger sister's belongings, which she quickly looked through, knowing she would spend time mulling over the items after they left.

Then they showed Bish and her mother, Magi Bish, who was watching on FaceTime, the photo. It showed a man named Francis "Frank" Sumner Sr. - and it took their breath away.

"We recognized all the characteristics that my mother has described for police sketches," Heather, 44, tells PEOPLE.

Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. Francis "Frank" P. Sumner Sr. | Credit: Office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Indeed, Magi thought she may have seen that face before. The day before Molly vanished from Comins Pond in Warren, where she was a lifeguard, her mother had come upon a suspicious man sitting in a white Chrysler, smoking a cigarette with his left hand in the parking lot.

"I'm kind of nervous, thinking, 'What's this guy doing? Why isn't he at work?'" says Magi.

"Because we're in a small town, people will kind of say hi, or just nod their head, but this guy just stared at me," she remembers.

Over the years, police continued to investigate suspects they came across, but never made any arrests.

But on June 3, the day after detectives showed Heather and Magi the picture, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced that investigators received a tip in recent months about Sumner, a convicted sex offender who died in 2016.

Pictures they found of Sumner "are strangely similar to the composite," Early tells PEOPLE.

Like the man Magi saw sitting in the car that day, Sumner, who ran local auto body shops, was also a left-handed smoker, says Early.

"We have growing confidence in the tip because a number of facts that have been corroborated to a continuing investigation have come through," he says, adding that he considers Sumner "a suspect."

When Heather and her mother learned that Sumner was a registered sex offender who'd been convicted of the rape and kidnapping of a young woman, they shuddered to think that a violent predator lived in their midst - and could have killed Molly.

"It was terrifying," says Heather. "I mean, he's got aggravated rape and kidnapping charges. He brutally beat a woman. He stalked people. He sexually harassed people. He is scary."

She adds, "We might never know what exactly happened to Molly, but we can certainly conjecture what happened to her - based on some of the things he's done."

After the detectives left, Heather looked through the items in the box, which included Chapstick, a couple of her old prom mugs and some candles she made, a sign from her room, four or five cassette tapes, pictures and "two or three bags" of Bath & Body Works products.

"I got at least a little bit of my sister back," she says.