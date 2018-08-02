Missing Iowa Student Possibly Spotted at Missouri Truck Stop

Police responded last week to a possible sighting of missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts at a truck stop in western Missouri, according to multiple reports.

According to KCCI-TV, police in Kearney, Missouri, said officers responded to a truck stop at Interstate 35 and Missouri 92 Highway on July 26 after someone reported spotting Tibbetts, who hasn’t been seen since July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa. Kearney is about 235 miles away from Brooklyn.

KCRG-TV9 reports that the tip originated from a Facebook post from Omaha, Nebraska.

In a statement to KMBC9, Kearney police said, “The Kearney Missouri Police Department did respond to a possible sighting on 7-26-2018 at a truck stop within our jurisdiction. Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, spoke with all possible witnesses, and reviewed all available video footage. A report was sent to the investigating task force regarding this possible sighting.”

Sergeant Joe Kantola of the Kearney police told the outlet that one person identified a person who looked like Tibbetts, 20, at the truck stop.

PEOPLE’s calls to the Kearney Police Department or the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa were not immediately returned Thursday.

Mollie Tibbetts

Authorities have said that the last time anyone saw Tibbetts, reportedly a rising sophomore who was studying psychology, was when she went jogging in Brooklyn on July 18.

She had been dog-sitting at her boyfriend’s house — which he shares with his brother and the brother’s fiancée, according to Fox News — and after her run, she returned to the home to do homework, police have said.

At some point, she vanished.

Law enforcement agencies including the FBI are investigating foul play.

“We’ve found nothing that sends us one way of the other,” Mitch Mortvedt, a spokesman for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, previously told PEOPLE. “But common sense would dictate that the longer this goes on, the more it is leaning toward something happening to her against her will.”

When she disappeared, Tibbetts was days away from traveling to the Dominican Republic with boyfriend Dalton Jack to attend Jack’s brother’s wedding, the Associated Press reported.

Police have ruled Jack out as a suspect. He previously said to the Des Moines Register about his girlfriend, “I miss you so much and I love you.”

On Monday, Tibbetts’ father Rob Tibbetts made a heartfelt plea to the public on Good Morning America. “It doesn’t matter what we’re going through, we just need people to think — because somebody knows something and they don’t even know it’s important,” he said. “We can get Mollie back. We just have to have somebody call [the tip line].”

Tibbetts is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 120 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about her is urged to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679 or email tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com.