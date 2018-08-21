Missing Student Mollie Tibbetts' Dead Body Found More Than a Month After She Vanished: Reports

Twenty-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared in the middle of July after going for her usual jog around town, has been found dead, according to the Associated Press, CBS News and Fox News.

Additional details about the discovery — a grim end to a search that captured national attention — were not immediately available.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that Tibbetts was found in Iowa.

State investigators are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon about the case. A spokesman declined to comment further to PEOPLE.

Tibbetts, who was set to be a sophomore at the University of Iowa studying psychology, was last seen alive the night of July 18 while running in Brooklyn, Iowa, where she lived with her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, in his older brother Blake Jack’s home.

RELATED: Investigators Say They Have ‘Solid Timeline’ in Mollie Tibbetts Case

She had been dog-sitting while the two Jack brothers were out of town, and she headed out for some exercise. She was spotted in her workout clothes and her boyfriend told ABC News that he opened a Snapchat photo from her later that night, though it is unclear when it was sent.

Then Tibbetts disappeared.

Both Dalton and Blake were cleared as possible suspects early on in the investigation.

Mom Laura Calderwood called the mystery around what happened to her daughter “excruciating.”

“[There are] no words to describe how you feel when you don’t know where or how your child is,” she said in an interview with ABC News.

PREVIOUSLY IN THE CASE: 20-Year-Old College Student in Iowa Vanishes on Jog

From left: Dalton Jack and Mollie Tibbetts in 2017 Courtesy Emily Heaston

Rob Tibbetts, Mollie’s father, could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE but previously spoke candidly about the case — even appealing directly to her captors, asking that she be released.

Hundreds of people helped search for Mollie in the days after she disappeared, while local authorities said they remained baffled by what could be the longest such missing-persons case in the county in recent memory.

Missing Mollie Tibbetts’ Dad Addresses Possible Abductor — ‘Do Not Escalate This’

A reward fund for information leading to her safe return broke records in Iowa as hundreds of thousands of dollars poured in.

Mollie’s story also attracted wide notice on social media, with celebrities such as Brandon Routh and American Idol‘s Maddie Poppe sharing information about her.

“She really does not have a single enemy — everybody loves Mollie,” friend Alyssa King previously told PEOPLE, describing Mollie as always there when she was needed and “always trying to make people laugh.”

Mollie Tibbetts (right) at her high school graduation with her niece Courtesy Emily Heaston

Mollie was set to attend the wedding of her boyfriend’s brother in early August, about two weeks after she went missing.

The discovery of her remains marked an end that her loved ones never hoped to see.

“We know that Mollie knows how much we love her and how important she is to her entire family,” cousin Emily Heaston previously told PEOPLE, adding, “We know Mollie wants to be home.”

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.