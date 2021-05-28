Man Convicted of Murdering Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 While She Was Out Jogging

An Iowa jury has convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, PEOPLE confirms.

State sentencing laws mandate Bahena Rivera, 26, will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

His sentencing is set for July 15.

The guilty verdict caps a two-week trial that wrapped Wednesdsay.

Jurors spent three hours deliberating on Thursday, and took another four hours on Friday to consider the evidence before returning a verdict.

Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense, telling jurors two armed men in masks forced him to help them kidnap Tibbetts, who was out for her regular evening jog in the small town of Brooklyn when she vanished on July 18, 2018.

He further claimed they made him help them hide her body. Bahena Rivera eventually led police to Tibbetts' body after weeks of intensive air, ground and water searches for the missing student.

The last time anyone saw Tibbetts alive was about 7:30 p.m. on July 18, 2018, as she was jogging in Brooklyn, a community of some 1,500 people in eastern Iowa, authorities said.

Tibbetts had been dog-sitting but headed out for some exercise as part of her typical routine, according to her boyfriend, Dalton Jack.

Tibbetts was last seen wearing dark-colored running shorts, a pink athletic top and neon running shoes.

She reportedly sent her boyfriend a photo on Snapchat that he opened later that night. Then she vanished. Tibbetts was reported missing on July 19, 2018, when she failed to show up for her job at a nearby day care.

Bahena Rivera made several admissions following his arrest. After initially saying he only recognized Tibbetts' face from missing posters, he later told police he had in fact seen her jogging.

He said he considered Tibbetts attractive, and, after driving passed her, circled back to get a second look at her.

Prosecutors said Bahena Rivera told police he pulled over and jogged up to Tibbetts, trying to talk to her. She rebuffed his advances, even threatening to call the police, he told detectives.

Bahena Rivera claimed he fought with Tibbetts and blacked out, awaking to find himself driving, with the girl's earbuds in his lap. He said he recalled placing her in the trunk of his car, and later that evening, drove to a remote field, where he left her body face up before covering it with corn stalks.

Prosecutors said Tibbetts was "decomposed beyond all recognition" when she was found in late August 2018.