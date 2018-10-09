Model's Suspected Murderer Confessed to Slaying but Blamed It on Fight Over Drugs: Police

Police say a man charged with the first-degree murder of Pennsylvania model Christina Carlin-Kraft, who had worked with Playboy and others, allegedly admitted that he killed her during a fight incited by a dispute over cocaine, according to multiple news outlets.

Jonathan Harris, 30, reportedly appeared in court on Friday where investigators offered up new details in Carlin-Kraft’s Aug. 22 slaying.

Carlin-Kraft, 36, was strangled to death inside her apartment in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, authorities have said.

A detective who testified at Harris’ Friday hearing cited an alleged statement he gave in which he confessed that he met with Carlin-Kraft before her death and they both returned to her apartment.

In Harris’ alleged version of events, as described by police, he believed that he was going to sell Carlin-Kraft $1,200 worth of cocaine from him, reports TV station WCAU.

The two then took some of the drugs he brought with him and they had sex, he allegedly claimed, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jonathan Harris Montgomery County DA's Office

When Harris asked for his money, Carlin-Kraft refused to pay him, he allegedly told the police, local station KYW reports. This led to a verbal altercation that quickly escalated to physical violence — her hitting him with a bottle and him slapping and punching her and then tying her up by the hands.

According to Harris’ alleged statement to police, as described in court, he said he gave Carlin-Kraft a phone when she asked to call her father. But, the Inquirer reports, police say he told them that he grabbed her by the neck when she tried calling 911.

He allegedly said he did not mean to kill her and left her apartment not knowing she was dead.

Prosecutors believe Carlin-Kraft was strangled with both Harris’ hand and an object that has not been publicly unidentified.

Security camera footage led investigators to arrest Harris not long after Carlin-Kraft was killed. Her body was found in her apartment wrapped in bedding, according to the Inquirer.

Harris will be arraigned on Nov. 28, at which time he’ll be asked to enter a plea to his charges, which include murder and robbery.

PEOPLE was unable to reach his attorney for comment.

“She was just delightful, the sweetest person,” a friend previously told the Inquirer of Carlin-Kraft. “The whole thing is just shocking.”