Christy Giles’ family says the 24-year-old and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were dumped by masked men at two separate hospitals after a night out

Los Angeles Model Christy Giles' Cause of Death Remains Under Investigation Following Autopsy

Model Christy Giles' cause and manner of death remain unknown following the completion of her autopsy.

Five days after she was found lifeless outside a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday, Giles' case has been deferred pending additional investigation, according to the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner tells PEOPLE that Giles' "cause and manner are deferred as is done for many of our cases that are pending additional information and / or testing."

In her autopsy, the model's place of death is listed as the hospital.

Giles' family says that the 24-year-old model and her friend, designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were dropped off at separate hospitals on Saturday following a night out Friday. Cabrales-Arzola, who was left at the hospital two hours after her friend had died, is in critical condition fighting for her life.

Giles' husband Jan Cilliers, who was away at the time of his wife's death, told ABC7 that based on his wife's messages stored in the iCloud, she texted Cabrales-Arzola that they should leave their location around 5:30 a.m., and that he didn't think she checked or answered any messages afterward.

LAPD told ABC7 that Giles may have died from an overdose, but Cilliers suspects foul play was involved.

He told the outlet that there is video footage of Giles being dropped outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City by three masked men in a vehicle without license plates.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request Thursday on the status of the investigation.