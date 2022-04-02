Christy Giles was pronounced dead at the scene on Nov. 13 and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola was found unconscious; she later died on Nov. 24.

Cause of Deaths for Model and Architect, Dumped Outside at Hospitals by Masked Men, Confirmed

The coroner has confirmed how Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola died four months after they went out to a party but never came home.

Giles, 24, died due to "multiple drug intoxication," and Cabrales-Arzola, 26, died from multiple organ failure and "multiple drug intoxication," according to two separate reports by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

The coroner ruled the women's deaths homicides, according to the results obtained by PEOPLE Friday.

When she died Giles had a fatal mix of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine –– an anesthetic commonly used by veterinarians and also misused as a street drug –– and gamma-hydroxybutyrate acid (GHB). GHB is commonly referred to as the date rape drug.

Cabrales-Arzola tested positive for cocaine and MDMA and other drugs which were undetermined.

Giles, a model, and Cabrales-Arzola, an architectural designer, were dumped at separate hospitals in Los Angeles on Nov. 13 by three masked men in a black Toyota Prius with no license plates, according to police. Both women allegedly overdosed on drugs at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The pair allegedly met a group of men during a party at an exclusive venue in Downtown Los Angeles.

Giles was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while Cabrales-Arzola was found unconscious; she later died on Nov. 24.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of David Pearce, 40, as well as Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, in December last year. Pearce was charged with manslaughter while Ansbach and Osborn were accused of being accessories to manslaughter.

Shortly after his arrest, Pearce was later also charged with sexually assaulting four women between 2010 and 2020, including two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or sleeping person and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

It is currently unclear if any of the men have engaged legal representation to comment on their behalf.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles District Attorney for updates on the case but did not immediately hear back.

"I sighed a sigh of relief," Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, told PEOPLE in December when the three men were arrested. "But I also understand that this is just the beginning of the battle. There's going to be a lot of stuff to get through in order to get these guys in prison."

"I know that I have to be strong, and I'm going to do everything that I can to make sure that my wife gets the justice she deserves, even though no amount of justice is ever going to bring her back to life, and she's still going to be gone," he continued. "But hopefully, it stops these guys from doing anything else to any other woman."

