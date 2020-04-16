Model Who Allegedly Kidnapped Daughter 6 Years Ago From Dad's Home Is Found with Girl in Motel Room

Image zoom FBI

A 37-year-old model accused of kidnapping her daughter in 2014 was apprehended earlier this month in Texas after allegedly calling police to her hotel room and claiming her ex-husband was trying to poison her.

Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert tells PEOPLE that on the night of April 3, officers arrested Heather Inks, a fugitive who was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Inks allegedly abducted Penelope, her daughter, then 9, from the girl’s father’s Houston home on Feb. 18, 2014.

Four months later, a state arrest warrant was issued for Inks, accusing her of violating the terms of a custody agreement, according to information from the FBI. During an Oct. 27, 2014, court hearing she did not attend, Penelope’s father, Kevin Inks, was awarded sole custody of the child.

A federal warrant was issued for Inks on Jan. 14, 2015.

Gilbert says officers from his department were dispatched to the Days Inn and Suites in Madisonville, and to the room where Inks was staying with Penelope, now 15, as well as a man whose identify was withheld.

“She relayed info that her ex-husband was trying to poison her,” Gilbert explains to PEOPLE. “Officers responded to the hotel and started questioning the people there.”

When officers asked Inks for her name, she provided one, but “the name wasn’t coming up in any databases,” Gilbert says.

His officers continued pressing Inks for a name, and again, she gave them one — assuring them that this time, it was her actual name.

Gilbert alleges the name was an alias Inks was known to use, and “so it came back to her and that she had an active warrant.”

Inks was taken into custody.

A press release issued by Klein Investigations, a firm hired that Kevin Inks had hired as part of his continuing efforts to locate his daughter, alleges Penelope was “found in an emaciated state.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The release claims Penelope was receiving medical and psychiatric evaluations.

“I would like to thank all investigators that participated in finding my daughter successfully,” the statement quotes Kevin Inks as saying. “I want to especially thank the officers in Madison County for their professional and excellent police work.”

Inks continues: “As you can assume, we are very emotional right now and many details of the capture of my ex-wife and my daughter are yet to come out. We are asking as a family that the media and public give us time to digest [these events] and begin the unification process with Penelope. I understand that my daughter is not in a mental or physical state to handle any more stress.”

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Heather Inks, who worked as a local model in the Houston area before the abduction, has retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

It was also unclear if she’s appeared before either a state or federal judge to enter pleas to the charges she faces.