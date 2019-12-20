Mob Wives Star Drita D'Avanzo Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo and her husband, Lee, were arrested Thursday in Staten Island after police allegedly found illegal drugs and weapons in their home, PEOPLE confirms.

When police searched the couple’s home, they allegedly found two loaded guns, approximately 120 pills of hydrocodone, 22 Xanax pills and marijuana.

PEOPLE confirms they have each been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and acting in a manner injurious to a child. A source tells PEOPLE that the couple’s 13-year-old daughter was home at the time of the arrest.

According to ABC 7, the arrests came after the NYPD received tips from the community.

The couple will appear in court on Friday SILive.com reports.

It’s not the couple’s first run-in with the law. In 2008, Lee D’Avanzo was sentenced to three to five years in state prison for his role in Operation Turkeyshoot, a four-man bank heist. Lee and the other suspects attempted to break into a bank vault by drilling through the walls of a neighboring building. He was released in 2011.

In 2003, he was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison after being convicted of racketeering and narcotics distribution, PEOPLE confirms.

Drita D’Avanzo was arrested in February 2016 after she allegedly punched a woman after a verbal dispute. The woman allegedly suffered a cut and swelling to her lip. D’Avanzo was charged with misdemeanor assault. Prosecutors later dropped the case.

The couple has two daughters: Aleeya and Gizelle.

The D’Avanzos will be arraigned in Staten Island Criminal Court on Friday. They have not yet entered a plea, and PEOPLE is unable to find an attorney authorized to speak on their behalf.