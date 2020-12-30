Charese Garvin, 28, and her youngest child, 23-month-old Alayah Butler, were fatally shot

Mo. Mom and Toddler Daughter Are Murdered by Her Ex on Christmas, Who Kills Himself Days Later

Days after he was charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and her toddler daughter, a 30-year-old Missouri man took his own life following an hours-long standoff with authorities.

Timothy Brown was found dead Tuesday night, inside a home in Velda City, the St. Louis County Police Department confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Christmas morning, police say Brown murdered his former girlfriend, Charese Garvin, a 28-year-old mother-of-three, and her youngest child, Alayah Butler, who was only 23 months old.

Both were shot to death.

Brown was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, according to police.

Image zoom Timothy Brown | Credit: St. Louis County Police Department

Authorities attempted to detain him Tuesday, leading to a standoff with officers.

Police knocked on the door of a home at 4:30 p.m.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a woman answered the door, and as she was talking with officers, shots were fired from inside the home.

Police took the woman to safety, and officers surrounded the home for hours as negotiations were followed by silence.

Eventually, a robot was sent into the home, and Brown's lifeless body was found.

Police say he took his own life.

Officers found the bodies of Garvin and her daughter on Friday during a welfare check at around 7 p.m., but investigators believe they were killed that morning.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Post-Dispatch reports witnesses told police Brown's car had been in the driveway that morning.

Additionally, they said he'd threatened her life on prior occasions.

Brown was the father of Garvin's two oldest children. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the children going forward.

The Post-Dispatch reports that Garvin was pregnant with her fourth child at the time of her death.